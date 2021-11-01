Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $63.96

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.96 and last traded at $63.96, with a volume of 2446 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RCDTF shares. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

