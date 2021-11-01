Red Eléctrica Corporación’s (RDEIY) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered Red Eléctrica Corporación from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Societe Generale lowered Red Eléctrica Corporación from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Red Eléctrica Corporación from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Red Eléctrica Corporación alerts:

RDEIY stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $10.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.15.

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.