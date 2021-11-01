ReddCoin (RDD) Price Hits $0.0020

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $60.24 million and approximately $139,351.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,146.34 or 1.00050383 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00061441 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.50 or 0.00594776 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.82 or 0.00310592 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.64 or 0.00184313 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00014599 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001508 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001938 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

