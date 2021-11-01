Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target Increased to $16.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RWT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Redwood Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Shares of RWT stock opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average of $12.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.97. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 6.63.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 74.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Redwood Trust will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently 2,100.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

