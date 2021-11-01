Refereum Market Cap Reaches $84.53 Million (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Refereum coin can now be purchased for $0.0169 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Refereum has a market capitalization of $84.53 million and $22.30 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Refereum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00049303 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.01 or 0.00223672 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004748 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00011875 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.17 or 0.00096371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Refereum

RFR is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Buying and Selling Refereum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.