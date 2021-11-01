Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 43,300 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 47.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.19% of Schrödinger worth $10,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 912,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,658,000 after purchasing an additional 31,089 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 1.9% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,611,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,465,000 after purchasing an additional 49,780 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 42.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Schrödinger by 8.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Schrödinger by 1,547.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 80,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SDGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $85,215.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,394 shares in the company, valued at $85,215.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $963,423.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,298. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $54.58 on Monday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.59 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 34.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $29.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Schrödinger Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

