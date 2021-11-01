Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $10.26 Million Stock Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 30.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 155,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $10,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,051,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,427,000 after purchasing an additional 20,476 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,468,000 after purchasing an additional 172,824 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 199,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 148,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on BIG shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

BIG stock opened at $44.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.05. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.30. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.76 and a 1 year high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

