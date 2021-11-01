Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 311,047 GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 311,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,929,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 377.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,289,000 after acquiring an additional 43,195 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at about $961,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,572,000. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GFL stock opened at $41.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 1.08. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $41.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.35.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

