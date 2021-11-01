Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,855 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Preferred Bank worth $10,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFBC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $485,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $565,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

PFBC stock opened at $68.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.49. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $71.53.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFBC. Stephens raised Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.60.

Preferred Bank Profile

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.