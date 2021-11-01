Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 81,600 Shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,259,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 81,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.72% of Enzo Biochem worth $10,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 660,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 60,829 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Enzo Biochem by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,057 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Enzo Biochem during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Enzo Biochem during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Enzo Biochem by 113.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 51,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENZ opened at $3.44 on Monday. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $166.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54.

Enzo Biochem, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of technology solutions and platforms to clinical laboratories, specialty clinics and researchers and physicians globally. It operates through the following segments: Enzo Clinical Laboratory Services, Enzo Life Sciences Products, and Enzo Therapeutics.

