Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 94,400 Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 94,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.43% of Chuy’s worth $10,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHUY. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the second quarter valued at $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 28.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $29.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.11 million, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.24. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.54 and a 12 month high of $49.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $108.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.28 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHUY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

About Chuy’s

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

