RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) EVP Ian D. Branagan Buys 3,440 Shares

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) EVP Ian D. Branagan bought 3,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $495,119.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $141.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.92. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $137.66 and a twelve month high of $185.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.48.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.64) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RNR. TheStreet cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $166.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 72.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after buying an additional 25,725 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 38.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 83,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,388,000 after purchasing an additional 22,991 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 11.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 29.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

