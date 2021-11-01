Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its price target dropped by DA Davidson from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Shares of RPAY opened at $21.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 0.77. Repay has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.26.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $48.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.90) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Repay will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $98,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,805,293.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repay by 13.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,906,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,999,000 after purchasing an additional 697,665 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Repay by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,017,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,319,000 after buying an additional 994,115 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Repay by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,008,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,363,000 after buying an additional 67,887 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Repay by 15.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,234,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,754,000 after buying an additional 435,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Repay by 5.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,192,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,752,000 after buying an additional 174,269 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

