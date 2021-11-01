Research Analysts Set Expectations for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report released on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.99 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.69. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

WH opened at $84.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.39 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $45.24 and a 52-week high of $86.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,591,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,063,000 after buying an additional 247,403 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $223,410,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,464,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,155,000 after purchasing an additional 40,491 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,131,000 after acquiring an additional 193,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,012,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,477,000 after acquiring an additional 18,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

