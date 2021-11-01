Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Wingstop (WING)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING):

10/29/2021 – Wingstop had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

10/16/2021 – Wingstop was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

10/14/2021 – Wingstop was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

10/13/2021 – Wingstop had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

10/5/2021 – Wingstop is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $187.00 to $194.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $187.00 to $194.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $184.00 to $205.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Wingstop is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2021 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $180.00 to $205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of WING stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $172.99. 137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,817. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.90. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $187.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.09, a P/E/G ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Wingstop Inc alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 291.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 694.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 554.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Wingstop by 1,451.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.