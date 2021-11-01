Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Short Interest Update

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the September 30th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.1 days.

Shares of Restaurant Brands New Zealand stock opened at $10.95 on Monday. Restaurant Brands New Zealand has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41.

Get Restaurant Brands New Zealand alerts:

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Company Profile

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Ltd. engages in the management of quick service and takeaway restaurants. It operates franchises for KFC, Pizza Hut, Starbucks Coffee, Taco Bell, and Carl’s Jr. It operates through the following segments: New Zealand, Australia, Hawaii, and Corporate Support Function. The company was founded on March 20, 1997 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.