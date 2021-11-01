Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Short Interest Update

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the September 30th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.1 days.
Shares of Restaurant Brands New Zealand stock opened at $10.95 on Monday. Restaurant Brands New Zealand has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41.
Restaurant Brands New Zealand Company Profile
Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.