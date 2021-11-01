Reviewing Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG) and Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL)

Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG) and Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vedanta has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group and Vedanta’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group $50,000.00 22.55 $21.25 million N/A N/A Vedanta $11.91 billion 1.24 $1.54 billion N/A N/A

Vedanta has higher revenue and earnings than Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group.

Profitability

This table compares Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group and Vedanta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group N/A N/A N/A Vedanta 14.93% 44.81% 18.15%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.8% of Vedanta shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.9% of Vedanta shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group and Vedanta, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Vedanta 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Vedanta beats Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group Company Profile

Adamant DRI Processing & Minerals Group is a holding company that engages in the mining, process, production, and sale of direct reduced iron feed stock.“. It operates through Iron Ore Refining segment. The company was founded on March 13, 1964 and is headquartered in Zhangjiakou, China.

Vedanta Company Profile

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants. The Aluminum segment comprises refinery and a captive power plant at Lanjigarh and a smelter, a thermal coal based captive power facility at Jharsuguda both situated in the State of Odisha in India. The Iron Ore segment explores, mines, and processes iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke. The Power segment consists 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility at Jharsuguda in the State of Odisha in Eastern India. The Oil and Gas segment involves in the exploration and development and production of oil and gas. The company was founded by Dwarka Prasad Agarwal on June 25, 1965 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

