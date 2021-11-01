Reviewing Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) & Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) and Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.0% of Olink Holding AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Agilent Technologies and Olink Holding AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agilent Technologies 0 1 20 0 2.95 Olink Holding AB (publ) 0 2 2 0 2.50

Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $137.79, indicating a potential downside of 12.51%. Olink Holding AB (publ) has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.71%. Given Olink Holding AB (publ)’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Olink Holding AB (publ) is more favorable than Agilent Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Agilent Technologies and Olink Holding AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agilent Technologies 16.12% 26.12% 12.63% Olink Holding AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Agilent Technologies and Olink Holding AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agilent Technologies $5.34 billion 8.93 $719.00 million $3.28 48.02 Olink Holding AB (publ) $54.07 million 70.78 -$6.78 million N/A N/A

Agilent Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Olink Holding AB (publ).

Summary

Agilent Technologies beats Olink Holding AB (publ) on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment consists of activity providing active pharmaceutical ingredients for oligo-based therapeutics, as well as solutions that include reagents, instruments, software and consumables. The Agilent CrossLab segment includes startup, operational, training and compliance support, software as a service, and asset management and consultative services. The company was founded in May 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on. The company's products also comprise Olink NPX Manager, a purpose-built software that enable users to import data, validate data quality, and normalize for subsequent statistical analysis; and Olink Insight, a cloud platform for data visualization and statistical analysis of normalized protein expression (NPX) data. In addition, it provides Olink Analysis services comprising study design and consultation, sample preparation and assay execution, and data processing and QC; and bioinformatics services. The company sells its products and services through its own direct sales force in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Knilo HoldCo AB and changed its name to Olink Holding AB (publ) in January 2021. Olink Holding AB (publ) was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

