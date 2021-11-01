Reviewing Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) & Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS)

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) and Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cannae and Dutch Bros’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cannae $585.70 million 5.18 $1.79 billion ($0.93) -36.67 Dutch Bros N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cannae has higher revenue and earnings than Dutch Bros.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.1% of Cannae shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Cannae shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cannae and Dutch Bros, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cannae 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dutch Bros 0 1 8 0 2.89

Cannae currently has a consensus target price of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.49%. Dutch Bros has a consensus target price of $55.63, indicating a potential downside of 27.04%. Given Cannae’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cannae is more favorable than Dutch Bros.

Profitability

This table compares Cannae and Dutch Bros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cannae 88.62% 1.96% 1.62% Dutch Bros N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cannae beats Dutch Bros on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc. engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services. The Restaurant Group segment consists of the operations of O’Charley’s, 99 Restaurants, Legendary Baking Holdings I LLC, and VIBSQ Holdco LLC. The Corporate and Other segment covers the share in the operations of certain controlled portfolio companies and other equity investments. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc. is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc. is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

