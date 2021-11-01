Reviewing Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) & Enerplus (NYSE:ERF)

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) and Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

This table compares Diamondback Energy and Enerplus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamondback Energy -30.34% 9.49% 5.17% Enerplus -32.54% 26.29% 8.17%

89.6% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of Enerplus shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Diamondback Energy and Enerplus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamondback Energy $2.81 billion 6.90 -$4.52 billion $3.04 35.26 Enerplus $550.34 million 4.39 -$689.29 million $0.07 135.29

Enerplus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Diamondback Energy. Diamondback Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enerplus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Diamondback Energy has a beta of 2.58, suggesting that its share price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enerplus has a beta of 2.95, suggesting that its share price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Diamondback Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Enerplus pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Diamondback Energy pays out 59.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enerplus pays out 171.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Diamondback Energy has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Enerplus has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Diamondback Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Diamondback Energy and Enerplus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamondback Energy 0 3 20 1 2.92 Enerplus 0 0 9 0 3.00

Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus target price of $109.04, indicating a potential upside of 1.73%. Enerplus has a consensus target price of $12.11, indicating a potential upside of 27.89%. Given Enerplus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enerplus is more favorable than Diamondback Energy.

Summary

Diamondback Energy beats Enerplus on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas. The Midstream Services segment involves in the Midland and Delaware Basins. The company was founded in December 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.