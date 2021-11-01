REVV Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.87 Million (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. In the last week, REVV has traded up 51.2% against the U.S. dollar. REVV has a total market cap of $61.95 million and approximately $10.87 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REVV coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000360 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get REVV alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00050643 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.96 or 0.00223062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00012449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.53 or 0.00096252 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004489 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About REVV

REVV (CRYPTO:REVV) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

REVV Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for REVV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REVV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.