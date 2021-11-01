Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $144.40 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.60.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $63.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.05 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

