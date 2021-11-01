Robert W. Baird Boosts Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $125.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.08.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

NYSE:BOOT opened at $104.49 on Thursday. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $31.21 and a 52 week high of $106.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.21.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 3,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $308,624.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $493,605.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Boot Barn by 409.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 45.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in Boot Barn by 119.2% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3,254.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.