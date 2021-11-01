Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Trading Down 2.8%

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)’s stock price was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $80.57 and last traded at $81.69. Approximately 127,964 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,054,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.02.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lowered their target price on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

BTIG Research assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.34.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.21 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $2,970,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 613,967 shares of company stock worth $50,574,052.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox during the second quarter worth $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

