Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,800 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the September 30th total of 503,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 43.0 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on RHHVF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roche presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHVF opened at $384.00 on Monday. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $308.57 and a fifty-two week high of $411.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.55.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

