Rocket Vault Price Up 7.8% Over Last 7 Days (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Rocket Vault has a market cap of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rocket Vault has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be bought for $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rocket Vault alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00070485 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00072397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.21 or 0.00103008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,518.46 or 1.00205065 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,203.01 or 0.06959243 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00022462 BTC.

Rocket Vault Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Vault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.