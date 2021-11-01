Rockwell Automation (ROK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Rockwell Automation to post earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE ROK opened at $319.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $311.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.11. The stock has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $231.74 and a fifty-two week high of $327.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total value of $205,610.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total transaction of $932,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,104 shares of company stock worth $1,916,682 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.62.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

