Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.620-$3.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $14.080-$14.120 EPS.

NYSE ROP traded down $3.92 on Monday, reaching $483.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,577. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $470.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $362.90 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The company has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ROP shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $489.73 price target (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Argus reissued a buy rating and issued a $488.87 price target (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $508.29.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Roper Technologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 111.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

