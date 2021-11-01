Rover Group (ROVR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Rover Group has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Rover Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ROVR opened at $11.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.75. Rover Group has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $15.59.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Rover Group in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rover Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

