Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target to $61.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.83.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $44.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $57.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.01.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 128.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $1,329,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 31,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $1,300,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,368 shares of company stock worth $2,836,683 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 603,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,642,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 558,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,810,000 after buying an additional 317,932 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

