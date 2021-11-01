Royal Bank of Canada Has $63.96 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 193,727 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.32% of Sun Communities worth $63,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SUI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 29.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 16.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,124,000 after purchasing an additional 577,303 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 5.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Sun Communities by 30.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 2,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Sun Communities by 19.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $195.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.36. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.88, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.01 and a 52-week high of $209.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SUI shares. Barclays started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.43.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

