Royal Bank of Canada Has $67.05 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,794 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $67,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 7.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,429,000 after acquiring an additional 17,504 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 19.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $4,719,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 907.3% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 21,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV opened at $160.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.40 and a 200 day moving average of $155.53. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.85 and a 12 month high of $163.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

