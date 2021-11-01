Royal Bank of Canada Increases International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target to $57.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

IP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BNP Paribas reissued a neutral rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.53.

NYSE IP opened at $49.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.14 and its 200-day moving average is $58.93. International Paper has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.21%.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in International Paper by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,100,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,887,733,000 after purchasing an additional 947,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,502,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,789,779,000 after purchasing an additional 241,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in International Paper by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,535,124,000 after purchasing an additional 820,092 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,648,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,924,000 after purchasing an additional 482,384 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in International Paper by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

