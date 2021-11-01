Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $59.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.13.

CARR opened at $52.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.41 and a 200-day moving average of $50.28. The company has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

In related news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,535,000 after buying an additional 470,458 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 876,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after buying an additional 37,016 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 361,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,585,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $20,318,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 243,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after buying an additional 14,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

