Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,230,000 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the September 30th total of 3,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 959,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

RY stock opened at $104.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $148.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $69.11 and a 1 year high of $108.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.858 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

RY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 23,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 6,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.