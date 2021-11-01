Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 16,728 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 214,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,728 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $72,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 19,585.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,551,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 1,543,517 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 639,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,903,000 after purchasing an additional 49,715 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,468,000 after purchasing an additional 45,270 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,570,000 after purchasing an additional 14,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 147,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter.

IXN opened at $60.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.76. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $60.73.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

