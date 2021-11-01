Royal Bank of Canada Raises Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target to $46.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.12.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.39. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 91.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 43.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at $336,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 0.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,064,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 455.7% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 29,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 23,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 530.8% in the third quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

