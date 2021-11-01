Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,236,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,664 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.87% of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $70,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 247.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 70.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $113,000.

Get VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EMLC opened at $29.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.95. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $33.51.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.