Rune Price Tops $472.49 on Exchanges (RUNE)

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 1st. One Rune coin can currently be bought for $472.49 or 0.00777990 BTC on major exchanges. Rune has a total market capitalization of $9.12 million and approximately $964,595.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rune has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rune alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.93 or 0.00082207 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00076222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00104128 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,774.66 or 1.00069080 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,276.20 or 0.07041014 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00022855 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rune and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.