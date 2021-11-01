Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Short Interest Update

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 427,600 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the September 30th total of 322,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RYAAY. Peel Hunt raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.24 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $107.09 target price on shares of Ryanair and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,878,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Ryanair by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,568,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,100,318,000 after purchasing an additional 434,843 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ryanair by 240.8% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 444,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,109,000 after purchasing an additional 314,025 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryanair by 6.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $541,264,000 after purchasing an additional 296,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryanair by 14.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,253,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,862,000 after purchasing an additional 281,774 shares during the last quarter. 43.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $113.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.99 and a 200-day moving average of $110.85. The firm has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.63. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $80.02 and a twelve month high of $121.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

