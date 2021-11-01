SafeBlast Reaches Market Cap of $1.72 Million (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $221,976.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SafeBlast has traded up 208.3% against the dollar. One SafeBlast coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,394.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $586.78 or 0.00971579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.69 or 0.00271040 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.44 or 0.00235852 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00033430 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003079 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000121 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars.

