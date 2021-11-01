SafeCapital (SCAP) Trading 6.4% Lower This Week

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 1st. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCapital has a market cap of $35,357.13 and approximately $25.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 74.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.48 or 0.00099728 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000821 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000513 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 666% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005393 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001066 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 250.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000550 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 44% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 160.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

