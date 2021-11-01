Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Istar Inc. Purchases 13,424 Shares

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.49 per share, with a total value of $999,953.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 27th, Istar Inc. bought 13,486 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.14 per share, with a total value of $999,852.04.

On Monday, October 25th, Istar Inc. bought 13,621 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.41 per share, with a total value of $999,917.61.

On Friday, October 22nd, Istar Inc. bought 13,174 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.90 per share, with a total value of $999,906.60.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,185 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.84 per share, with a total value of $999,950.40.

On Monday, October 18th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,358 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $999,979.88.

On Friday, October 15th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,265 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.38 per share, with a total value of $999,915.70.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,211 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.69 per share, with a total value of $999,940.59.

On Monday, October 11th, Istar Inc. bought 13,442 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.46 per share, with a total value of $974,007.32.

On Friday, October 8th, Istar Inc. bought 13,853 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.18 per share, with a total value of $999,909.54.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Istar Inc. bought 13,999 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.43 per share, with a total value of $999,948.57.

Shares of SAFE opened at $74.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.82 and a beta of -0.33. Safehold Inc. has a one year low of $63.25 and a one year high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Safehold in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Safehold by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Safehold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their price target on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.01.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

