Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 35,283 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 241,207 shares.The stock last traded at $191.34 and had previously closed at $189.45.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SAFM shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Consumer Edge upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Sanderson Farms’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

