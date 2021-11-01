Sandstorm Gold (SAND) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Sandstorm Gold to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.40 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 4.92%. On average, analysts expect Sandstorm Gold to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SAND opened at $6.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.28. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31.

SAND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$15.40 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.64.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

