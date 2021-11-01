Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a conviction-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Li Auto from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.79.

Shares of LI stock opened at $32.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.94 and a beta of 2.09. Li Auto has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $47.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.53.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $780.44 million for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Li Auto by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Li Auto by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Li Auto by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Li Auto by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Li Auto by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

