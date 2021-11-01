Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.72.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 25.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.0% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 10,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.9% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.2% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB stock opened at $32.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.32. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

