Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,041 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Patria Investments worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Patria Investments by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,362,000 after buying an additional 239,553 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,089,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,054,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Patria Investments by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Shares of NYSE PAX opened at $17.16 on Monday. Patria Investments Limited has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $23.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.55. The firm has a market cap of $888.03 million and a PE ratio of 33.00.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.463 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 355.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Patria Investments Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.