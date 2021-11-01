Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,931,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,026,000 after buying an additional 168,671 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,062,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,684,000 after buying an additional 266,566 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,754,000 after buying an additional 1,028,059 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,053,000 after purchasing an additional 68,147 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,292,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,948,000 after purchasing an additional 195,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.05.

In other news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total transaction of $1,004,982.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $250.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.91 and a 1-year high of $263.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.36 and its 200 day moving average is $229.73.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

