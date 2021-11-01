Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,113 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSK. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSK opened at $21.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average of $21.95. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.56.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.75 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.84%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.55%.

In related news, CAO William Balke Goebel bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $25,212.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,200.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Gerson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 23,940 shares of company stock worth $550,308 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

